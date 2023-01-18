Dressing well is an art that every man should embrace as he gets older. Unfortunately, dressing well is a skill that takes practice, patience, and a rough knowledge of what works for the individual. Thankfully, it’s never too late to get started and there are several ways you can start dressing dapper. Finding out where to start when it comes to styling isn’t as difficult as you may think. As a matter of fact, we’ve put together a list of six styling tips every man should know below.

Keep It Simple

When it comes to styling your clothes, you don’t have to overthink it. In fact, you should keep things simple and go for reliable clothing options. You can never go wrong with a pair of jeans and a graphic t-shirt. Men’s graphic t-shirts are simple, but have the ability to show off your personality and your unique sense of style. You can easily layer men’s graphic t-shirts with a vest, a flannel, or a jean jacket to really make the imagery pop. Wear clothing that makes you feel comfortable and try mixing and matching colors. Over time, you’ll start to figure out what works for you.

Embrace Colors

Embracing colors is a solid styling tip every man can add into his fashion arsenal. Neutral colors like black, brown, cream, and beige look good on everyone, but other colors may or may not work for you. Look into your skin tone and figure out what complements your natural complexion. Warm undertones can wear just about any colors along with light neutrals. If you have a cool undertone, avoid bright colors and try mixing light colors with dark ones when it comes to your overall outfit.

Get A Tailor

Getting a tailor might be laborious at first, but well worth the effort when it comes to styling your clothes. You might have a long torso, broad shoulders, and thin legs that may look funny or off in certain clothes. A tailor can alter these clothing items for your individual body type, which could take your clothes to the next level and make you look twice as good. Most people think tailors are only useful for suits, a blazer, or a dinner jacket, but they can tailor just about anything you can think of.

Find the Right Fit

This might seem like a no-brainer, but finding the right fit is one of the easiest styling tips every man should apply. Wearing an oversized suit or clothes that are way too tight will make you stand out no matter where you go. Plus, you don’t want to look sloppy or make a bad first impression. To avoid these issues, try on your clothes in person unless you’re well acquainted with a specific brand. This also applies to shoes and boots, since sizing tends to vary depending on the material as well as the brand. Wearing clothes, shoes, and accessories that actually fit you, will have you feeling confident and looking good.

Invest in Quality

You’ve probably heard the term quality over quantity at least once in your life. This timeless sentiment can be applied to fashion and styling. This means buying clothes with quality and learning how to say no to fast fashion like Zara and Shein or super cheap clothes that won’t last long. Quality does cost more, but usually can find a happy medium ground if you search around enough. A nice cashmere sweater, authentic Chelsea boots, and a real leather coat will always look better than cheap knockoffs. Plus, quality tends to have more longevity and looks fantastic.

Develop An Eye

Developing an eye for style is a simple yet effective styling tip any man could take advantage of. Think about what actors, athletes, or people on social media have a cool sense of style and you wish to emulate. Perhaps consider creating a virtual look book of sorts or a mood board with pictures of styles that you would love to pull off. This will give you a baseline you can follow when you’re out shopping and you can start experimenting with these styles. After a while, you’ll figure out what works for you and this eye for fashion will only become sharper with time.

Conclusion

Every man wants to look good and dress well, but sometimes this can feel overwhelming with no direction. The first thing you should do is keep it simple and embrace colors. The next step would be getting a solid tailor and making sure your clothes as well as your accessories fit you properly. Also, be sure to invest in quality materials when shopping for outfits and practice developing your eye for style with a mood board. None of these are hard-fast rules, but simple guidelines that can help you move further along your fashion journey. Follow these six styling tips and you’ll definitely be standing out amongst the crowd.