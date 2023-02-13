Is Safearthur Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews!

The below-written post will help you know Is Safearthur Scam or Legit by checking all the credentials and reviewing the existing feedback.

Are you looking for an online portal to help you get the latest arrivals?

Worldwide shoppers must have heard of Safearthur, an online portal that will deliver all the trendiest and latest outfits to your doorstep. So, let's help you find reviews and vital credentials that will make you aware: Is Safearthur Scam or Legit?

Find All The Legitimacy Factors Below!

Domain creation date: the domain was registered recently, i.e., on 12th December 2022.

Domain expiry details: the Website expires within a year, i.e., on 12th December 2023.

Security alert: it has a valid HTTPS secure connection.

Blocklisted engine: any blocklisted engine has not detected this domain.

Trust index: it has a meagre score, i.e., 38.5%.

Owner’s identification: the owner’s details are identified completely under the WHOIS domain.

Website Popularity: it has received a very poor ranking, i.e., 0.

Threat & Malware profiles: each header gained 50 scores, which signals a red flag.

Safearthur Reviews: Reviews for this Website are not found on the official or external pages.

IP History: only one name change is found, but from 2 unique name servers, it is not a good signal.

Phishing score: It has gained 40 points for it.

Proximity to suspicious websites: It has received 23 marks against it.

Spam score: it has received 25 points for it.

Social media links: icons for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are present, but they will divert you to our social media homepage.

Know about Website to check: Is Safearthur Scam or Legit ?

This Website deals in trendy women’s wear like knitted dresses, 3-piece sets, Bohemian dresses, and many more related outfits. One can easily browse with the sorted category for dress style or fabric present on the home page only.

Exclusive offers are also trending on the web page; these are:

Get 10% off on your first order. (COUPON CODE: ID10)

Specification

URL: https://www.safearthur.com

Email ID: service@coraart.com

Phone Number: not available

Owner’s name: not present on the official Website.

Address: 212 Horton Road, Datchet, Slough, England, SL3 9HL (this is not a returning address), so need to check: Is Safearthur Scam or Legit ?

Delivery details: the order takes 1-5 business days to get delivered from the date of placing an order.

Return policy: you can initiate a return within 14 days from order delivery.

Payment methods: you can pay via VISA, MasterCard, and Maestro.

Let’s check a few company details:

Company name: top lifestyle limited

Company number: 11934935

Pros!

Policies and product descriptions are well-explained on the official site.

Company details are present on the official page.

Owner’s details are identified with WHOIS services.

A 14-day return policy is applicable.

Addresses and contact numbers are available on the official platform.

Safearthur Reviews found Cons!

Social media links present are not authentic.

Customer reviews are not present on the official and external pages.

Company details are posted on the official page, so it seems plagiarized.

The trust index score needs to be better.

Threat and phishing scores are relatively high.

Read Customer Reviews in Detail!

The presence of customer reviews is significant as they help determine the legitimacy of any portal because they help understand any portal’s quality and services. But unfortunately, this portal lacks authentic reviews, and external sources still need to review this Website. Moreover, click here to learn how to safeguard yourself from online PayPal scams.

Conclusion

With the missing reviews and high negative credentials, we can say that this Website is not legit and suggest preferring other legit portals. Also, click here to learn essential safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

What are your opinions against this portal’s legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Safearthur Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. What is the exchange policy?

After 14 days, only exchanges will be accepted within 30 days of the purchase date.

Q2. Under what conditions can your return be cancelled?

Damaged or modified products (scratches, personalization, etc.) cannot be returned.

Q3. Which products are not eligible for a return?

Final sale items.

Q4. What is the cancellation policy?

For orders cancelled after 24 hours of purchase but before shipment, a 10% cancellation fee is applied.

Q5. How long will it take to deliver your shipment?

Shipping times vary depending on your country of residence and your selected shipping method. You can check the shipping details via clinking on this link.