Is Ectocor Tires Scam Or Legit {Feb} Read Reviews Here!

Have you ever gone through the Ectocor store website? Did you like the store? Ectocor store is a wide store that has high-quality tires. The store is popular in the United States as several people search for good quality tires. Buyers all over the world may be not sure about the legitimacy of this store. So we have come up with several factors that can determine the legitimacy of this store.

Is Ectocor legit?

Do you know if the Ectocor store is legit? Ectocor store is a favorable store to numerous buyers as it has high-quality products. Many customers may not know if the website is worthwhile or not. So we have found some elements that can tell you about this store. Ectocor store is a popular store in various countries so we are listing some elements about the store in the below list:

Domain Registration : The domain of the Ectocor website was launched on 20 September 2022.

Domain Expiry : The domain of the Ectocor website will expire on 20 September 2023.

Ectocor Tires Reviews : The Ectocor store has not received a customer response on the official website.

Trust rate : The trust score of the Ectocor website is 47.5.

Policies : The store has provided the relevant policies on the store website.

Data encryption : The data in the Ectocor store is safe as it follows the HTTP protocol.

Missing information : The Ectocor store has not mentioned information about the owner.

Brief about Ectocor store .

Ectocor store is an online shopping website that has different types of tires. The store includes varieties of tires with different designs. You can learn about some tires in the following list:

Micheline Defender 235/50R17

Ironmancountry

Is Ectocor Tires Scam or Legit? Numerous customers are eager to know the legitimacy but they have to read further for clarity. Ectocor has several features that will be discussed ahead. Ectocor is a popular store about which several people want to know. So now let’s discuss the further elements.

Features of Ectocor store .

Url : https://ectocor.com/

Email address : support@ectocor.com

Phone number : +1 857-2898-3423

Store Address : 234 W Shrader St # C, United States , Liberty, MO 64068.

Shipment Policy : The products can be delivered within 15-30 business days.

Payment mode : The payment can be made through PayPal.

Positive Highlights

Details like phone number, address, and email address are available.

Negative Highlights

Didn’t find reviews.

Ectocor Tires Reviews.

Ectocor store is an online store that has various kinds of tires. The store is popular in various countries but unfortunately, we couldn’t find reviews of the store. On the official website, the reviews are unavailable. The store has zero reviews on the other review sites. The store has not got any ratings from the customers.

The official website does not compromise customer reviews. Ectocor does not have social media accounts on different platforms like Facebook and Instagram. If you want protection from credit card scams kindly read this post.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Ectocor Tires Scam or Legit, we have mentioned all the key details about the store in the previous sections. The store has received a 47.5 trust score and the life expectancy is below 6 months. The store has not got customer reviews on reviews and official as per these aspects we can say that the store seems suspicious. Kindly read this article to know the safety measures for PayPal scams. Visit this link to know more details on tires.

Is Ectocor Tires Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Ectocor store?

Ans. Ectocor store is a website store that sells different kinds of tires.

Q2. What is the trust score of the Ectocor website?

Ans. The trust score of the Ectocor store is 47.5%. This is the below-average trust rate.

Q3. Who is the owner of the Ectocor website?

Ans. The owner of the Ectocor store is not known as owner information is not revealed on the official website.

Q4. When was the Ectocor store launched?

Ans. The Ectocor store was registered online on 20 September 2022.

Q5. What are the reviews of the Ectocor website?

Ans. Unfortunately, the reviews on the Ectocor website are unavailable.

Q6. Is Ectocor Tires Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Ectocor store looks suspicious as the trust score is average and life expectancy is less than six months.