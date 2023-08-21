{Watch Video Link} Jalisco Rojo Video Telegram: Find Details On Video Viral Online

The article on Jalisco Rojo Video Telegram has a lot of views, and discussion is going around the topic; let us read.

What is Jalisco Rojo, and why is it trending? What video of Jalisco Rojo is going viral? What happened with five young men who disappeared? If you wish to know details about the Jalisco Rojo Video Telegram, read this article. People from Mexico and the United States are trying to locate the five kidnapped people.

Viral Telegram Video Jalisco Rojo

The video said to be initially shared on Telegram, had footage of the five young men kidnapped from Jalisco city on 12th August 2023 Saturday. The video went viral on all social media platforms, and the footage displays how brutally they were being tortured. They were from the area Lagos De Moreno, Jalisco. Nobody knows the whereabouts of these young men, and who kidnapped them is also a mystery.

Disclaimer: The article details the disappearance of five young men from Lagos De Moreno, Jalisco. We have tried to compile news from authentic sources only. The content is sensitive.

Information on Jalisco Rojo 5 Jovenes Video

Uriel Galvan, Jaime Adolfo Martinez, Roberto Olmeda, Diego Alberto Lara, and Dante Cedillo were disappeared men. They were between the age of 19 to 22, and now the update is these men were killed by their kidnappers as the viral video displayed how they were forced to hit up each other and even kill one another.

The video showed everyone the sad reality of the cartel world. Because as per reports, they were kidnapped by one of the biggest cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel. The information has been decoded because the viral has the initial ‘MZ’ and is related to Sinaloa Cartel. The video had gone viral on Twitter.

Further Investigation of the Case

When the video started to spread on social media, the relatives identified the kidnapped men. Authorities found the car in which the five men were present before their disappearance. The vehicle was burned, and it had a body inside. The body was also burned completely. They went to a fair in Lagos together on Friday night and travelled in two different vehicles. Among the vehicles, one has been identified by the relatives.

The report of their disappearance was made on Saturday, and soon after the report, police started to investigate the case. As per Reddit, they also got information about another burning vehicle near the affected area. Soon after discovering the second vehicle, it was also cross-identified and confirmed that it was the second vehicle they sought.

Netizen’s Reaction to Jalisco 5 Men Case

The people of Jalisco are concerned about the safety of their loved ones. They are calling out the authorities and telling them that the reality of their cartel-stricken area is sad and worse. The cartels are responsible for most of the crimes in those areas, and every now & then few people go missing.

On Tiktok and other social media platforms, the video is going viral. Netizens are discussing the footage details. In the video, 5 men were seen handcuffed, and their mouths were sealed with the tapes while they were kneeling. They were told to hit and mistreat each other; in addition to that, they were also told to kill each other. This violent incident has hit many people all around the world. But it also depicted that nobody can do anything in front of such a big organisation.

Social Media Links & More

The leaked footage is available on Instagram and other social media platforms. But we are abstaining from providing links to those posts because the footage has violent and disturbing content. Those footages are bad for everyone’s cerebral health.

We do not suggest our readers watch the content about ‘5 young men disappeared.’ Thus, unfortunately, there are no social media links for this topic. There is a video on YouTube that has explained the video, and we have provided it in conclusion.

Conclusion

The article on ‘Jalisco Rojo Viral Video’ has covered a susceptible topic that has created chaos on the internet. Jalisco Rojo Video Telegram went viral on social media a few days ago. People of Jalisco, Mexico, have also rallied to support five kidnapped young men, but the reality of the dangerous cartel world remains unchanged. Those men were lured by a cartel on the pretext of good jobs. For more details, watch.

