Jordan Neely Video Subway: What Was Jordan Neely Doing on the Subway? Explore Complete Details On His Full Video Subway

What Happened to Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely was killed on a subway after getting on the train. He was strangled by a Marine veteran when Neely shouted at passengers. However, Neely did not hurt anybody. He only shouted that he was hungry and thirsty. A witness stated that Neely was experiencing homelessness. Although Neely did not harm anyone, nor was he with the arm, he was still killed brutally. Neely was popular for his swift Michael Jackson dance. Many people got entertainment by seeing his dance. Before his death, Neely also stated that he was disturbed by his mother’s death at an early age. Many people are asking, What Was Jordan Neely Doing on the Subway?

Protest After the Death

The 30 years Old’s death has triggered protests across many countries. People have come forward to raise the protest against Neely’s death. But, a spokesperson of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated that there was no intention of the murder. Harper saw Neely in 2016 for the last time. He was experiencing homelessness and seeking food. Harper described Neely as a kind and pure soul. He never hurt anyone intentionally in his lifetime. But it was unfortunate that he had to go through a hard time. People around the world are reaching out to protest against his death.

Jordan Neely Video Subway Investigation

The office of the Manhattan District Attorney is carrying out the investigation. It has raised the protest against the death of Jordan. People are seeking justice and demanding an immediate investigation. The office of the District Attorney stated that they would assess everything after reviewing the Medical Examiner’s report. The office of the Attorney will also examine the video footage and photographs. They have stated that they will try to gather as much evidence as possible. The office will also try to get additional medical records. According to a law enforcement source, prosecutors will also discuss the investigation, review the evidence and examine the statements. Police have also interviewed the four witnesses who were on the train. People are trying to find out Jordan Neely Full Video Subway to get the full details of the incident.

What Did Happen When Neely Got Into the Train?

Neely only shouted at the passengers that he was hungry. He did not hurt anyone. One of the witnesses on the train, Alberto Vazquez, recorded the video inside the train. When Neely got into the train, he shouted that he was fed up and hungry. Neely shouted that he did not care, even if he would die. He was even ready to go to jail. Neely took off his coat and threw it to the floor. Many passengers became uncomfortable in the train and shifted to the other part. Then a rider came and strangled him. According to Jordan Neely Video Subway, Neely did not interact with the passenger who strangled him from behind. Both fell on the floor. Although Neely did not interact with the passenger, he attacked Neely.

How did Neely Die?

In the video, Neely was wrapped by the passenger on the floor. Two other passengers came to mediate. One of the men helped to restrain Neely. After a while, the witness, Vazquez, noticed that Neely stopped moving. The police officers arrived at the Lower Manhattan station and provided Neely with first aid. Although Neely was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. After he was pronounced dead, Jordan Neely Video Subway spread, and people learned about the incident.

Conclusion

Neely was a kind and innocent soul. Therefore, people are feeling disturbed to hear about his death. People are protesting against his death and seeking justice for him. To know more, please visit the link

Jordan Neely Video Subway-FAQs

Q1. How old was Jordan Neely?

30.

Q2. What did Neely do on the train?

Neely shouted at the passengers expressing that he was hungry.

Q3. How did Neely die?

Neely was strangled to death.

