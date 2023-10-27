[Uncensored] Maine Shooting Video Reddit: Is Footage & Names On Twitter? Check!

In the post, we have discussed the Maine Shooting Video Reddit, with the Victims Names and Footage on Twitter.

Have you heard about the terrible incident that happened in the Maine, United States? Do you know how this horrifying incident happened that took the lives of 18 people? The entire shocking incident was captured on camera and then released on the internet in Canada and worldwide.

The incident took the lives of 18 people who became the victims of the madness of young men. The entire mass killing incident video was released on the internet, which led to shock waves among the people. Since the incident happened, people are curious to know how the entire happened. So, to know the details of the Maine Shooting Video Reddit, read this post till the end.

What happened in the Maine Shooting Video Reddit?

Recently, a video circulating on the internet in which a man was lying on his stomach killed at least 18 people in Lewiston. The viral video is real and was recorded on Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine. In the viral video, a man was featured who is illegally killing people.

Initially, a video was released on Twitter on Wednesday in which a fatal shooting incident was seen. Since its release on Wednesday, it has spread on the internet world and gone viral. The video, which was released on Wednesday, doesn’t show the area, street, or arrest of any person.

On Tuesday, the police released an official press conference in which they clarified the Maine Shooting Video Reddit circulating over the internet. They said that the viral video was from the last night in which a fatal shooting incident happened that killed approx. Eighteen people in Lewiston, about 260 kilometers southwest of the New Brunswick border.

Does police arrest the culprit of Maine Shooting Video Twitter?

According to the information given by the authorities, the police have arrested the main accused of the mass shooting in Maine. The authorities said that the suspect was Robert Card, who is 40 years old. Robert is a firearms instructor who is appointed to a training facility in Saco, Maine, and he is also in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Though the viral Maine Shooting Video Twitter video on social media doesn’t show the detention of Robert Card, the authorities have confirmed that they arrested Robert on Wednesday night. However, the investigation is still going on.

Do police announce Maine Shooting Victims Names?

Currently, police have confirmed that there were a total of 18 causalities in the Maine shooting incident that happened on Wednesday. Though the investigation is still ongoing, people are waiting for the victim’s details, but currently, police haven’t shared the Maine Shooting Victims Names yet.

Is the Maine Shooting incident video available on the internet?

The video was first shared on the X on Thursday, and the same day, the video received approx. Three thousand seven hundred likes and retweeted approx. 2,300 times. Later, the Maine State Police shared information on the Facebook page, which doesn’t have any video. However, the video is still presented on various platforms, for which you can find the links given below.

Conclusion

The shocking incident that happened on the night of Tuesday was recorded in the video and has been released on the internet. Maine Shooting Footage Reddit went viral soon after this video was released on the internet.

