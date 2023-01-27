Does Medical Insurance Cover Adventure Activities? 

Overview

Adrenaline rush enhances the thrills of a perfect vacation, especially if it is generated by participating in adventure sports such as parasailing, bungee jumping, skydiving, mountaineering, scuba diving, etc. However, these activities can attract major risks which can result in severe injuries or can even prove to be fatal. The expenses incurred due to the treatment of these injuries can burn a hole in your pockets, thereby putting a strain in your pockets.

Hence, in order to prevent your finances from putting your financial future at stake, several insurance providers have designed Adventure Insurance Plans to safeguard your financial interests. The average validity period of such covers is at least one year. You can easily renew them after the policy expires.

These insurance plans provide financial coverage against accidental injuries caused due to any of the above-mentioned adventure sports. Hospitalisation costs, surgeries, rehabilitation, medical bills, etc. are covered under these insurance plans. Besides, these plans also cover the costs of transportation to and from the medical facilities. In addition to this, they also cover the costs of any kind of additional accommodation or travel requirements arising out of accidental injuries due to participating in adventure sports. These insurance plans are cost-effective as they cover excess monetary losses in case of unfortunate events taking place during travelling at a very nominal cost.

Highlights of Accidental Insurance Plans

There are several features of such insurance plans which make them pretty attractive. Here are a few of the policy highlights:

Substantial Financial Coverage

Every possible physical injury caused due to any kind of adventure sports such as racing, mountaineering, skydiving, river rafting, etc. is covered under this insurance cover.

Coverage Against Death

If there’s a case of fatal injuries or death of the policyholder, the nominee will receive an insured amount of up to Rs. 1 lakh under this insurance policy.

Coverage Against Permanent Total Disability

Certain injuries caused due to participating in adventure sports can even result in permanent total disability. This insurance cover provides coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh against the treatment of this disability as well.

Coverage Against Accidental Hospitalisation

This insurance cover provides an insured amount of up to Rs. 2 Lakh to provide coverage against the costs incurred due to accidental hospitalisation.

Provides Rescue Teams

The insurance plans also provide rescue teams in cases of accidental injuries or deaths to and from the site of accident.

Nominal Premium, High Coverage

These insurance plans come at a very low premium cost and high insured amounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh or more.

Limitations

Some insurance covers also come with certain mandatory exclusions. Few of them are as follows:

Intentional Injury

Expenses incurred due to accidental injuries caused under the influence of alcohol/drugs are not covered under this insurance cover.

Accidental Injuries Caused Due to Reasons Other Than Adventure Sports

If the accidental injuries are caused because of any reason other than participation in adventure sports, they are not covered under this insurance policy.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria of most of the insurance cover are that the policyholders must be between the ages of 18-70 years and residents of India.

Conclusion

Claiming the insured amount for these covers is pretty hassle-free. All you are required to do is send the insurers an email or give them a call on their toll free number. You will also receive 24*7 customer support.

With the increase in the inclination of our generation towards health awareness, several people who are into fitness or play sports have realised the importance of a comprehensive medical insurance plan. With these plans which cover accidental injuries, you can simply claim benefits to save your finances from getting strained due to sports-related injuries. This will help you focus on your fitness path better! Stay healthy and choose comprehensive medical insurance which best suits your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a medical insurance cover accident

Can I claim the expenses incurred due to accidental injuries taken place during drug intoxication?

No, you cannot claim the financial coverage against accidental injuries incurred due to drug intoxications.

Which insurer provides the Adventure Cover?

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. provides the Adventure Cover.

Is injury caused due to an accident while riding a motorcycle covered under this insurance policy?

Yes, injury caused due to an accident while riding a motorcycle is covered under this insurance policy.