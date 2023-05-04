Best Places To Try Norway Seafood In Scandinavia

The Norwegian sea can be rightly called nature’s beautiful gift to the people of Norway. Norwegians have fished prime fish and varieties of seafood in it for centuries. This enviable heritage is further highlighted by the delectable delicacies made by the people with the seafood available to them. Over time, restaurants have emerged which have made an empire out of providing the best form of these seafood delicacies. If you are on a trip to Scandinavia, here are some of the places you should visit to taste the best of Norwegian seafood delicacies:

1. Kodbyens Fiskebar (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Norwegian seafood delicacies are so popular that seafood restaurants in other Scandinavian countries offer them on the menu. This prominent restaurant in Copenhagen is a choice pick for trying Norwegian seafood for a number of reasons. The chefs have a policy of using only the freshest and most sustainable seafood available. They have a daily changing menu that showcases the best of the season’s catch, which includes a variety of Norwegian seafood dishes based on skrei (Norwegian cod), salmon, and halibut.

Another special feature of this restaurant is that it is designed in a way that allows diners to watch the chefs prepare their meals.

2. Vulkanfisk (Oslo, Norway)

In the Vulkan area of Oslo lies a former industrial building that now functions as an elegant restaurant serving sumptuous Norwegian seafood delicacies. The Vulkanfisk is renowned for its authentic seafood dishes, including the famous Lutefisk and Fiskesuppe. Asides from the traditional dishes, they offer modern ones, which may involve innovative tweaks of traditional recipes.

Another important feature of the Vulkanfisk is the calibre of chefs it has. These chefs are a set of highly-skilled culinary professionals who are versed in traditional methods of preparing Norwegian seafood cuisine. Moreover, the restaurant is able to ensure that the seafood used for making the delicacies is always fresh as the owners maintain fishing boats of their own.

3. Fiskeriet (Bergen, Norway)

Located in the heart of the historic Bergen Fish Market, a hub of seafood vendors and embodying the local seafood culture of Norway, choosing the Fiskeriet restaurant as a top location for excellent Norwegian seafood is a no-brainer. The restaurant specializes in traditional Norwegian seafood dishes comprising fish soup, fish and chips, and shrimp sandwiches. The dishes are prepared using classic Norwegian cooking techniques and are seasoned with locally sourced herbs and spices.

Fiskeriet also has a sustainability and environmental friendliness outlook. They only use seafood that is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council. They also use eco-friendly packaging and have shown commitment to their desire to reduce waste and minimize their environmental impact.

4. Rakan (Gothenburg, Sweden)

The Swedes are big on good delicacies, so it is not surprising that their restaurants also offer savoury Norwegian seafood delicacies. Rakan restaurant is known for its seafood platters, which include a variety of shellfish, smoked salmon, and other seafood delicacies. They also offer a wide range of seafood dishes, such as lobster soup and grilled prawns. This wonderful cuisine offering is coupled with a rustic dining interior which produces a warm and cozy atmosphere that contributes to a blissful dining experience.

If you’re traveling by train from Copenhagen to Stockholm and happen to make a stop in Gothenburg, be sure to visit Rakan restaurant for some delicious Norwegian seafood delicacies.

5. Tjuvholmen Sjømagasin (Oslo, Norway)

Tjuvholmen Sjømagasin is located in a beautiful area of Oslo, right on the waterfront of Tjuvholmen. Its location provides diners with stunning views of the Oslofjord and a charming atmosphere This restaurant offers a range of seafood dishes, including those based on grilled fish, seafood soup, and lobster. A side attraction is their wide selection of wines to pair with your meal.

6. Fjellstua (Alesund, Norway)

The restaurant offers a panoramic view of the town of Alesund and the surrounding sea, creating a serene atmosphere for diners to enjoy their meals. The menu consists of fresh seafood delicacies based on shellfish, fish soup, and grilled fish, all prepared using traditional Norwegian cooking techniques.

7. Lofoten Fiskerestaurant (Svolvær, Lofoten Islands, Norway)

Located in the heart of one of Norway’s most important fishing communities, this restaurant specializes in using locally sourced seafood to create delicious and authentic dishes. Most of the restaurant’s popular dishes are based on Arctic char, halibut, and cod, which are cooked to perfection using traditional Lofoten cooking techniques.

Conclusion

Seafood delicacies are elite cuisine. That is why it is important to figure out the places that offer quality seafood dishes, as seafood is not what a casual restaurant will normally make to perfection. You will surely be delighted when you try Norwegian seafood at any of the restaurants listed above.