Say My Name Uber Scam: Check How Does It Work, And Reviews

What is the Say My Name Uber Scam? What are the Reviews of this fraud? Where is this fraud common?

Why is Say My Name Uber Scam trending on the internet? Is this scam dangerous? What is Uber? What are the details about the fraud happening in the United States? This is an unusual scam happening with the drivers of Uber, where the rider is not the person who booked the ride.

Information On Say My Name Uber Scam

A scam commonly spreads in many countries where Uber and other similar services are operational. Usually, many of our readers have read about drivers scamming the passenger. Or the driver has malicious intentions towards the passengers. But this new scam is posing a severe threat to the drivers of Uber.

A stranger will show up while a driver is waiting for the passenger. Then, they will pretend to be the person who booked the services. In the end, the driver will be at the loss of their time and money because the fake passenger is up for a free ride.

Say My Name Uber Reviews

Many drivers across the world have fallen victim to this scam. Uber has also responded in this case. They have told the drivers not to fall victim to such scams. Here are a few steps drivers could take to protect themselves from fraud.

They should cross-verify the details from their device.

They should ask the passenger to confirm the ride from their device.

They should do it before the passenger enters the vehicle.

Additionally, the passenger should give their name to the driver instead of the driver telling the passenger’s name.

How Does Say My Name Uber Scam Work?

Here are the steps of how this scam works:

Booking will take place usually.

The driver will drive to the location of the passenger.

Now, the driver is waiting for the passenger to show up.

In the process, the driver has spent his time and fuel reaching the passenger’s location.

A random stranger will ask the driver to say the passenger’s name.

As soon as the driver says the name, the stranger will pretend to be the absolute stranger.

Then, the passenger will get down at an undesignated location and not return. The person has scammed the driver for a free ride.

As per Say My Name Uber Reviews, the driver has lost the money from his current ride and has wasted fuel and time to give an imposter a free ride. This has become a nightmare for the uber drivers.

Additional Details

Everyone, whether it is the passenger or the driver, should beware. They must take simple yet essential steps to verify everything is as mentioned on the application. For example, the driver and passenger’s name, Vehicle number, the location, and the fare, etc. However, the driver is at some risk because they only represent the passenger, and the rider has all the information about the driver.

Conclusion

Say My Name Uber Reviews has covered a serious topic. Uber drivers have fallen victim to this dangerous scam. We have provided all the details about the scam and how it works in the article. We have also provided steps to prevent it. For more details about Uber, click here.

Have you ever heard about this scam? Please do comment if you know anything more about this scam.

