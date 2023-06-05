[Unedited] Della Vlogs Adoption Scam: Know More About Della Vlogs Adoption From Reddit, Instagram, And TikTok

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about the Della Vlogs Adoption Scam to know how famous couple of YouTubers got scammed.

Dallin and Bella are happy couples who did not have a child for the past five years. They decided to adopt twin girls earlier this year and shared information on their social media accounts, which had more than 200K likes.

But little did the couple know that the woman from the United States was playing with their emotions. Would you like to know more about the Della Vlogs Adoption Scam?

About Della Vlogs:

Two weeks ago, Dallin and Bella took to social media vlogging to reveal what had happened in their life. Couple was contacted on chat by black lady who was pregnant. She said that she was college student and about 20-years old. She said she was pregnant with twin girls and looking for someone to adopt them after birth.

Dallin and Bella were happy and agreed to adopt both girls. Lady was constantly in touch with couple and pretended that she was going through odds of pregnancy. There were 27 posts related to Della Vlogs Reddit. She had sent pictures of ultrasound to couple and wanted them to prepare for arrival of kids by making kid’s nursery/room at house.

Dallin and Bella were so excited that they started shopping and getting ready for kids. Dallin and Bella posted videos on social media about painting room of their kids. They bought two cradles, and dual pushchair, got two car seats ready for kids, and did everything expected of adopting parents.

The couple posted video on Instagram on 28th/March/223, revealing to everyone that they will adopt two baby girls. There were 59 posts related to Della Vlogs TikTok. They took videos of sharing news with their parents and relatives, who were equally excited. They attended 9-weeks birth session training with lady and supported her when she spoke about trauma she was going through after vaccination. Dallin and Bella were also getting ready for hospitalization plan.

Finally, Dallin and Bella had gender reveal party which lady attended. couples took pictures and posted them on social media. couple also presented pendant to lady. After viewing party pictures, Dallin and Bella were contacted by another couple who were concerned about lady. There were no posts related to Della Vlogs Instagram.

The other couple familiar with Dallin and Bella said that lady was also in contact in similar manner and offered twins for adoption. They also shared pictures of gender reveal party where lady was present at their home.

Dallin and Bella were heartbroken as they learned about third couple who was also contacted by lady for adopting her unborn twin girls. couple shared recent pictures of lady with them, which showed lady wearing pendant presented by Dallin and Bella.

On inquiring about third couple with lady, she said those pictures were old. But, it was false, as Dallin and Bella had presented pendant recently, reveling Della Vlogs Adoption Scam.

Conclusion:

The lady pretended to be 26-week pregnant. She had fake baby bump when she met Dallin and Bella. Dallin and Bella are lured by excuses, drama, and emotional chats, which give impression that lady is speaking truth. Dallin and Bella still do not understand why someone will scam people by playing with their emotions about adopting baby.

Della Vlogs Adoption Scam – FAQ

Q1. Was lady genuinely pregnant?

No.

Q2. How did Dallin and Bella meet lady?

Over social media chat.

Q3. Why did Dallin and Bella share vlog?

To make people aware/cautious about such scammers.

