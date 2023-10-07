Yexel Sebastian Scam: More Details On Wife, Brother, And Mikee Agustin!

The recent Yexel Sebastian Scam is disclosed here to let people learn about the YouTuber’s allegations and details of his Wife, Mikee Agustin, and Brother.

Is a fraudulent activity linked to Yextel Sabastian? A controversial deal of Yexel Sebastian recently experienced scam allegations and torched objection Worldwide. The YouTuber proposed X-Deal a couple of years ago, which kindled criticism and controversies.

The deal was also linked with a scam after he shared the offer on his private Facebook profile. So, let us understand Yexel Sebastian Scam and the facts associated with his private affairs.

About Yexel Sebastian Scam:

The well-known YouTuber Yexel Sebastian made a barter proposition, an EX-Deal or X-Deal. The advertising services of Yexel he thought would be traded by a construction firm’s building services.

But, the options in the construction world that the YouTuber might have are not disclosed. The proposal and the offer received by Yexel proved to be a scam, which the YouTuber admitted.

Is a video of Yexel Sebastian Wife shared online?

A video was shared recently that featured them with a child peering out from a single-story, un-furnished house’s window. Therefore, the video of Yexel Sebastian and Mikee Agustin indicates that he might complete the work without a money exchange.

Was Yexel enticed to make money?

Iwa Moto, the former girlfriend of Yexel Sebastian, recently shared about Sebastian’s excitement for FrancSwiss investment. She added that the YouTuber knew the risk posed by the investment, yet he wanted to quickly make money.

Who is Yexel Sebastian Brother?

Yexel Sebastian’s sibling was Jam Sabastian, who died due to lung cancer (stage four) on March 5, 2015. He was diagnosed with the disorder in January 2014 and died 16 days before his 29th birthday.

Yexel shared emotional messages on social media following the demise of his brother.

What did the deal necessitate?

Iwa Moto also shared that Yexel previously fell into similar scams and frauds of the network. She was also asked for investment when the controversies ignited. She also added that God might be planning some other things for them since they experienced the Yexel Sebastian Scam.

The deal made by Yexele necessitates payments for transportation, labor costs, equipment, and many more requirements. However, the payments were not made, which made netizens criticize Yexel.

Many mentioned that he has money to invest in toys, so why not pay the construction workers?

Are Yexel Sebastian and Mikee Agustin married?

A former dance group member, Yexel Sabastian, is a globally famed YouTuber. He has a toy museum with more than 50,000 toys and 900 statues of life-size. His investment in Alabang’s toy museum is approximately eight million pesos.

Mikee is Yexel’s girlfriend, who was assumed to be Yexel Sebastian Wife. They did not marry yet, have a child, and broke their relationship on February 21, 2019. She recently apologized publicly for the inconvenience caused and mentioned the post that Yexel shared on Facebook.

Quick Wiki of Yexel Sabastian:

Name- Yexel Fernando Sabastian

Date of birth- March 12, 1982

Age- 41 years

Partner- Mikee Agustin

Children- One

Father- Vilmo Flores Sabastian

Mother- Ma. Carmen Sabastian

Profession- YouTuber

Yexel Sebastian Brother– Jam Sabastian

Conclusion:

Yexel Sebastian, a YouTuber, experienced a scam. The YouTuber admitted to experiencing a scam, while his partner, Agustin, apologized publicly for the unintentional convenience caused. Although Yexel previously experienced fraud and similar scams, he fell into a trap again in the construction business.

