[Uncensored] Shannon Beador Accident Video Leaked On Twitter: Hit and Run, Arrest And Dui Video

According to the viral security camera video, it shows a car rushing around and taking a wrong turn after losing control of the vehicle. Following that, the car collided with a residential building, inflicting minor property damage. The car driver was later identified as the Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador. TMZ shared the news through Shannon Beador Tmz Video.

What is the aftermath of this incident?

The incident occurred on 16th September at midnight when Shannon smashed a property in Newport Beach, California. She hit almost the front main door and immediately took reverse gear to take her car off the pavement and slowly drive away. Shannon Beador Crash Video showed how this accident destroyed the neighboring sidewalk and damaged the garden. The photos shared on multiple news showed the skid mark on the road and parts of her vehicle scattered on the road. It is important to highlight that no person was harmed during the accident.

Shannon Beador Arrest Video:

According to news reports, Shannon allegedly drove her car into someone’s home after speeding around the corner. When the Police arrived, she acted as if nothing happened and was just walking her dog. However, the Police caught her after lying and arrested Beador after this and charged wrongdoing with hit and run and DUI. Shannon Beador Arrest Video suggests she lied to the Police. On the very next day, she was released after $2500 bail. According to lawyer of Shannon, she is extremely regretful if what she has done. He added that he spends time to discuss with her on Shannon Beador Crash Video.

Her lawyer, Mike Fell, informed that “Shannon is ready to accept it with the full responsibility for what she has done, and we will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available,” Mike added.

How Neighbours React to Shannon Beador Hit and Run Video?

One of the neighbors who witnessed this told the news media that she heard the loud sound of the crash when it smashed the wall and that the driver was hurt. They looked out the window and noticed the driver had taken the car back and drove away. It was clearly Shannon Beador Hit and Run Video. They dialed 911 immediately, and it was 11:56 p.m., Saturday night.

When they stepped out to actually see what happened, they noticed another person taking a picture of the license plate. They submit it to the Police and the rest of the information police obtained from the neighbor’s security camera footage. After watching Shannon Beador Dui Video, eyewitnesses remembered the night when the house shook from the crash. The situation could be worse as it is a busy area, and people walk all the time, she added.

Wow…footage of Shannon Beador after midnight driving heavily intoxicated SLAMMING INTO A BUILDING & leaving the scene She was caught after lying to Police that it wasn’t her:& she was walking her dog#ShannonBeador #rhoc pic.twitter.com/pab3qoLjmX — NYC Strong (@_happilyMarreed) September 19, 2023

Conclusion:

Shannon Beador from Real Housewives of Orange County landed into trouble after a shocking incident in which she crashed her vehicle. Shannon Beador Dui Video by TMZ revealed the news of the celebrity in the media. You can also check the shared video by TMZ here.

Disclaimer: The news is taken from an online source and written after Shannon Beador Tmz Video was verified. We do not intend to harm the reputation of the personality.

