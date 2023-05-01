The Adventure Moles Star Rail: Find Honkai Updates Here!

The below article covers all the vital information and the gameplay of The Adventure Moles Star Rail quest.

How to unlock the Adventurous Moles in Honkai: Star Rail?

As the Adventurous Moles is the third quest of the game, you need to unlock the previous two quests, which are: Hook’s Treasure Quest and The Return Quest. Once you complete the first part of the Jarilo-VI quest and defeat Cocolia, the Adventurous Moles will unlock. Also, you need to be at the Trailblazer level 29 to unlock The Adventurous Moles Honkai Star Rail quest.

Next, you can take the quest from Julian. This Adventurous Moles quest requires you to search for the hidden pages of a book. The book’s pages are hidden in four different locations. After finding all the missing pages and completing the quest, the winner will get 30× Stellar Jade, 6× Sparse Aether, 100× Trailblazer Exp, 6000× Credits, and 100× Shield.

What are the four locations of The Adventure Moles Star Rail quest?

Great Mines

Backwater Pass

Rivet Town

Silvermane Guard Restricted Area

All the above-mentioned locations have one book page and a puzzle to finish. Once you complete all the requirements, go to Natasha’s Clinic’s entrance and meet Julian in Boulder Town to take the quest. Now, you can go to each location and complete the tasks for The Adventurous Moles Honkai Star Rail quest.

Great Mines:

Go to the Great Mines through the map and collect “The Missing Miner Lamp” page. You can find the page on one of the barrels.

Now, go to the left, and with the clues and hints from the Adventurous Mole book, put the miner lamp in the correct position.

Then go back to Julian and talk to him.

Backwater Pass:

Go to the exact location through the map to complete The Adventure Moles Star Rail quest.

In front of the building, you will get the second page, “The Unexpected Parchment,” from the bench.

Now, head to the left and put the chair in the exact position on the table.

Rivet Town:

Rivet Town is the third location of the quest that you will find through the map.

Behind the barrels, you can find the third page, “The Crates Are The Keys,” on the small table.

Then go to the left side and collect the top box from the rack.

Now, head to the next rack, on the right, and put the box in the second row.

Silvermane Guard Restricted Area:

It is the fourth location of The Adventurous Moles Honkai Star Rail quest that you can find through the map.

From the wall, you can find the “Treasure Hunt On The Battlefield” page.

Put three guns at every rack in that area.

Go to Julian and talk with him.

Finally, go to Nika to hand over all the pages and complete the quest.

The Adventure Moles Star Rail– FAQs:

Q.1 What was the release date of Honkai: Star Rail?

Ans. 26th April 2023.

Q.2 Where can we play the game?

Ans. Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, and 5.

Q.3 What is the first location of the Adventurous Mole quest?

Ans. Great Mines.

Q.4 Where can we find Nika?

Ans. At the Administrative District.

Q.5 Who is the developer of the game?

Ans. HoYoverse.

Q.6 What’s the name of Honkai: Star Rail’s producer?

Ans. David Jiang.

Q.7 Can we play the game with a partner?

Ans. No.

