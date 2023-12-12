4 Best Traditional Pakistani Elements to Incorporate into Your Home Decor

Pakistan is home to diverse cultures. It has the colours and the aesthetics that it has absorbed over centuries. This is usually found in the bazaars and old buildings. Pakistan has elements that interior designers in Lahore and around the country can incorporate into their next house project.

Since everyone is moving towards the modern theme of homes with big mansions and a more Western look, standing out from the crowd with your signature thinking is always good. So today. We will discuss the top 4 traditional Pakistani art features that you can add to your house, and it will elevate your home to a new level.

List of traditional Pakistani Interior Elements

Here is a list of four elements you can incorporate into your house which will look fabulous and mesmerise your guests on first look.

Multani Blue Vase

Multani Blue Vases are known worldwide as the finest pieces of poetry. They are handcrafted and made for every setting. The blue hue in the vase makes them one of the best colour conformers, which means you can place them anywhere in your house, and they will elevate the space with their presence in an instant.

You can find many online sources or go to Multan and also see the beauty of the city while sourcing for the material.

Rugs and Carpets

Rugs and carpets are the most authentic thing you can buy for your house interior design in Lahore. They look amazing and give the house a premium finish. The carpets are usually found in most homes, but rugs make the difference. The Iranian style and the northern style rugs are a signature. There are also types of rugs you can change in some parts of the house, specifically in the living room. This will elevate your home interior to a new level.

Traditional Chinioti Furniture and Doors

Do you like intricate and sophisticated art and carvings? If yes, then Chinioti furniture is a must for your house. The most used items of theirs are the beautifully carved walnut doors in rich brown and black shades, plus the living room swing that looks just amazing for any setting. You can also go with their sofas with exposed wood for something personal. The great thing about their furniture is that it goes with everything.

Truck Pattern Cushions

Truck art is the traditional look we are known for. With the rich red and yellow colour floral patterns everywhere on a truck, you can bring that richness to your house with a truck pattern cushion and tapestry. It has the feel of liveliness. It is a must-have for your living room if you are not afraid of showing that you admire art. But for caution, don’t overdo it. Just use the pattern for furniture covering and cushions. The last thing you want is truck art everywhere in your house. It would look more like a roadside truck stand than a house, so moderation is the key.

Conclusion

Pakistan is a rich land with a rich culture and no shortage of excellent interior design elements. You can find plenty of other Pakistani things for your interior design ideas.

